Traffic Stop Results in Drug Arrest for Clarion Residents

Sunday, August 16, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police-night2YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop in Young Township early Friday morning resulted in drug arrests for two Clarion residents.

According to Punxsutawney Patrol Unit, around 3:51 a.m. on Friday, August 14, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2006 Honda Civic for a moving violation on North Main Street, near Fire Drive, in Young Township, Jefferson County.

During the stop, drug paraphernalia was seen in plain view.

A search of the vehicle was conducted, and drugs along with more drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.

Police arrested a known 30-year-old woman and known 32-year-old man, both of Clarion.

According to police, the operator of the vehicle was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, drug possession, and drug paraphernalia. The passenger was also arrested for drug possession and drug paraphernalia.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.


