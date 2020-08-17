A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, then becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 80. Light northeast wind.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

