American Legion Riders Escort Disabled Vets to Camo Cares ‘Hunt of a Lifetime’ Fundraising Event

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9314_PPM_1200CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Disabled veterans who were chosen for the Camo Cares destination hunting trips were escorted from the Clarion Mall to the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club Farm by the American Legion Riders on Saturday.

(Pictured, left to right: Camo Cares participants Kirk Byerley, Beth Obenreder, Gary Wiant, Colton Sutley, Kevin Chaff, Robert Sutley, Cassidy Sutley, Helen Sutley, Wendy Wenner, Molly Kapp, and Kyle Schwabenbauer. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

On Saturday, August 15, The Camo Cares organization held their annual fundraiser to send children or young people with life-threatening illness and disabilities and injured or disabled veterans on their dream hunts.

This year, the charity is sending Sergeant First Class Ryan Coles, of Killeen, Texas, who served in the US Army and was injured by a rocket/mortar attack; Sergeant Jeremy Mullinex, of Canton, Texas, who served for 14 years in the Marine Corps and US Army and was injured by an IED explosion; and Colton Sutley of Dempseyton, Pa., who was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer.

For the past eleven years, the Camo Cares organization has been holding an event to raise money to send disabled veterans on destination hunting trips with the “Hunt of a Lifetime” organization. All funds raised are used for the hunting trips.

While the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped this year’s event somewhat, eliminating the live music that is usually included, the organization added a cornhole tournament as a new part of the event.

The event also includes raffles and games throughout, as well as a ceremony to introduce the individuals who have gone on the destination hunting trips in the past.

Camo Cares works with the organization Military Warriors Support Foundation which coordinates the selection of the veterans who get to go on the destination hunting trips.

This was the third year that the American Legion Riders – a motorcycle club affiliated with the Knox American Legion – escorted the veterans to the event.

While the American Legion Riders escorted the limo all the way to Fryburg, they also received help from local police and fire departments to make the escort as seamless as possible.

