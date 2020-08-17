Bruce Wiant, 79, of Fairmount City, died Saturday morning, August 15, 2020, at the Sugar Creek Rest Skilled Nursing Home in Worthington.

Born on September 20, 1940 in Climax he was the son of the late Lester and Genevieve (Burford) Wiant. He was married to Ruby I. (Reichard) on April 29, 1960 and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2015.

Bruce was a truck driver for McCauley Trucking for 44 years. He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lion’s Club.

Surviving are three children, Danny A. Wiant and his wife, Roberta, of Timblin, Genny Early and her husband, Paul, of East Brady and Vernon Wiant and his wife, Jennifer, of Brookville, six grandchildren, Danny Wiant, Jr., Robert Bruce Wiant, Cory Wiant, Crystal Rankin, Ryan Drayer and Alyssa Wiant, eight great-grandchildren, and a brother, Bill Wiant and his wife, Pauline, of Rimersburg.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ruby, he was preceded in death by, two sisters and five brothers.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ in Frogtown. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Samuel Swick officiating. Interment will be held in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bruce’s name to Nevin Memorial United Church of Christ, 8274 Olean Trail, New Bethlehem, Pa. 16242.

The Alcorn funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

