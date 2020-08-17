Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Brutus
Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Brutus.
Brutus is a young adult make Pit Bull Terrier and Boxer mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and vaccinations are up-to-date.
For more information on Brutus, visit Clarion PAWS’s Petfinder page or call 814-229-1231.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.