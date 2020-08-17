Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hash Brown Egg Bake

Such a nice recipe because you can prepare it the night before and bake it the next morning!

Ingredients

1 package (30 ounces) frozen cubed hash brown potatoes, thawed

1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled



1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt8 large eggs2 cups whole milkPaprika

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the hash browns, bacon, 1/2 cup cheese and salt. Spoon into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In another large bowl, beat eggs and milk until blended; pour over hash brown mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.