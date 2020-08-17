Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hash Brown Egg Bake

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Such a nice recipe because you can prepare it the night before and bake it the next morning!

Ingredients

1 package (30 ounces) frozen cubed hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 pound bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon salt
8 large eggs
2 cups whole milk
Paprika

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the hash browns, bacon, 1/2 cup cheese and salt. Spoon into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. In another large bowl, beat eggs and milk until blended; pour over hash brown mixture. Sprinkle with paprika.

-Bake, uncovered, at 350° until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, 45-50 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.


