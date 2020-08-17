Dean M. Weaver, 93, of Dayton, PA, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville.

He was born December 7, 1926 in Wayne Twp., Armstrong Co., PA to Duane Weaver and Hazel (Powell) Weaver.

Dean was a lifetime resident of Wayne Township, in the village of Milton. He was employed as a truck driver for 46 years and retired from the Reddinger Coal Company of Distant in 1996. He also helped carry out the responsibilities of a family-owned farm for many years. Dean enjoyed horseback riding and going on trail rides, especially the Puckety ride. He was a member of the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thief Association. Dean was also a member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Company and was of the Methodist faith.

He is survived by his sons, Duane D. Weaver, of Cooksburg and Denny M. Weaver and wife, Linda, of New Bethlehem; daughter, Nancy L. Brocious and Joe Laurie, of Homestead, FL; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Dwight Weaver and wife, Kathy, of Dayton, PA; sister, Betty Walker and husband, Robert, of St. Marys, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eileen M. (Fink) Weaver, whom he married October 4, 1948 and died June 24, 2007; daughter, Shirley A. Buchanan, who died September 14, 2001; brothers, Ronald Weaver and Harold Weaver; sister, Frances Himes; and infant sister, Ethel Weaver.

The family will receive friends from 2-7 PM on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the funeral home with the Pastor Jim Frampton officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Zion Beautiful Lookout Cemetery, New Bethlehem, PA.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Contributions can be made in Dean’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.

