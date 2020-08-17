C-L Grad to Follow in Grandfather’s Footsteps, Become a Marine

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 2020 Clarion-Limestone graduate will be heading to South Carolina at the end of the month for Marine Corps basic training.

When C-L graduate Marcus Billman was a young boy, his grandfather, Sgt. Charles Billman Sr., who had served in the United States Marine Corps, often talked to him about joining the Marines some day.

“That’s all we ever talked about,” Marcus told exploreClarion.com. “He always said he’d like to see me join.”

Sadly, those conversations stopped when Marcus was still fairly young as his grandfather, who he knew as Papa Noway, developed dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease and passed away in 2012.

“Marcus took it very hard when he passed,” Dottie Billman (Marcus’s mother) noted.

However, despite his loss, Marcus kept his grandfather’s dream alive and decided to sign up for the Marines as soon as he graduated from high school, working to further his education through the corps as an aviation mechanic.

Marcus said he isn’t exactly sure what made him choose that specialization.

“I’m into welding, and it just kind of happened.”

He will be shipping out for Parris Island, South Carolina, on August 31.

While the basic training is a 13-week program, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the new recruits will be on an extra two-week hold before they begin the actual training.

Marcus explained they will be tested for the virus three times: once when they arrive, then a week later, then at the end of the two weeks, just before they begin their training.

In spite of the extra hold time and testing, Marcus said he’s definitely eager to get started on his chosen path.

“Honestly, I’m really looking forward to working on a jet or whatever kind of aircraft I get to work on, then getting to see it take off.”

