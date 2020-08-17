Featured Local Job: Lumber Yard Person Needed in Lucinda

Ochs Building Supply Inc. of Lucinda is looking for a Yard Person to join their team.

If you are knowledgeable of building materials, are dependable, and have customer service abilities, this job is for you.

Apply at 29227 Rt. 66, Lucinda PA 16235. Offering a competitive wage.

