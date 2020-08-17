Frank C. Adelsperger

Frank Conrad “Buzz” Adelsperger, 84, of Seneca, PA, died at 11:43 A.M. Thursday August 13, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born July 6, 1936, in Oil City, PA., he was the son of the late Frank & Marabel Baker Adelsperger.

He was a 1954 graduate of Oil City High School

Frank served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Police Action.

He was married on Dec. 16, 1961, to the former Gertrude Mae Bell and she survives.

Frank was employed by General Electric Heavy Military Dept. for 21 years, and was self employed for 26 years as a proposal consultant and technical writer.

He was past master and member of Morning Star Lodge 254 F & AM, a member of Lodge Council Chapter Consistory of Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite in the Valley of Syracuse, a member of Tigris Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Liverpool, NY, and was a life member of Marcellus Volunteer Fire dept. with 37 years of active service.

Frank was also a member of the American Legion Ralph Share Post 297 in Marcellus, NY, and a member of American Legion James M. Henderson Post 32, Oil City, PA.

Frank was past president and served on the board of directors of the Oil City Area Meals on Wheels.

He had served as member, Deacon, and Elder at the Oil City First Presbyterian Church.

He was Judge of Elections Cranberry 4, Venango County.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Oil City.

Frank enjoyed hunting, camping, playing cards and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Lisa M. Neal & her husband Gary of Warsaw, NY, Stuart C. Adelsperger & his wife Michelle of Greensburg, PA, and Eric J. Adelsperger & his wife Lisa of Elbridge, NY; two granddaughters, Nicole Violino and husband Graham of Tonawanda, NY and Roxanne Griffin and husband Matthew of Conesus, NY; and 4 Great Grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Elizabeth & Conrad Adelsperger; and step grandfather, Fred Hitterman; sister, Anne Tarr and husband Ralph; and sister, Margaret Brisker and her husband, Owen.

Because of Covid-19, the family will have a private visitation and funeral Service with Rev. Ronee Christy Presiding.

Interment will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in Franks name to the VNA Hospice at 491 Allegheny Blvd. Franklin, PA. 16323.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.