Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Irene Romaine (Brasso) Pecman

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

5f36ecac4ca26 (1)Irene Romaine (Brasso) Pecman, age 100, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mrs. Pecman was born on November 12, 1919, in Vandling, PA.

She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Pecman; mother of Frank Pecman (Patty) of Glenshaw, Betty Sirota (Gabe) of Knox PA; daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Brasso; sister of the late Mary McClaver, Stephen Brasso, Ann Pelick, Catherine Dranchak, Andrew Brasso, Helen Suhadolnik, Rose O’Koren, John Brasso; step-grandmother of Terri Sinchak, Jill Camardese, John McGowan, Pooky McGowan; also survived by 10 step great-grandchildren, 3 step great-great grandchildren.

Celebrate Mrs. Pecmans’ life with her family on Sunday from 3-7 PM at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Family respectfully suggests donations to the Salvation Army, 1060 McNeilly Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.