Irene Romaine (Brasso) Pecman, age 100, of Clarion County, formerly of Shaler Twp., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Mrs. Pecman was born on November 12, 1919, in Vandling, PA.

She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Pecman; mother of Frank Pecman (Patty) of Glenshaw, Betty Sirota (Gabe) of Knox PA; daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Brasso; sister of the late Mary McClaver, Stephen Brasso, Ann Pelick, Catherine Dranchak, Andrew Brasso, Helen Suhadolnik, Rose O’Koren, John Brasso; step-grandmother of Terri Sinchak, Jill Camardese, John McGowan, Pooky McGowan; also survived by 10 step great-grandchildren, 3 step great-great grandchildren.

Celebrate Mrs. Pecmans’ life with her family on Sunday from 3-7 PM at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. Family respectfully suggests donations to the Salvation Army, 1060 McNeilly Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15226.

