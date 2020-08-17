Joan E. Tejchman, 53, of Troutman Rd., Chicora, Concord Twp., passed away of natural causes early Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 shortly after her arrival in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Joan was born in Smithtown, Suffolk, NY on September 13, 1966. She was the daughter of Kenneth Goss of Randolph, VT and Barbara Miller Goss of Jamesport, NY.

Joan was a baptized Roman Catholic. She was a 1984 graduate of Centereach High School in Long Island, New York. Joan graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in public health from Slippery Rock University in 1988, where she had also earned a minor in English.

Joan loved feeding the birds, cross stitching, taking trips around the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was a member of Retreads Motorcycle Club, where Joan had been the club’s youngest member for some time. Joan most especially looked forward to spending time with her family and was very dedicated to her job as a program specialist with Children and Youth Services in Butler County where she had been employed for more than 26 years.

In addition to her parents, Joan is survived by her husband, Kenneth F. Tejchman, whom she married in Mt. Chestnut on October 10, 1998; a son, Adam L. Tejchman, at home; two daughters, Amber L. Kusner and her husband, Steve, of Parker, Lisa A. Summers and her husband, Goldie, of Springhill, FL; five grandchildren, a sister, Cynthia J. Goss of Holtsville, NY; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Tejchman.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Karns City, 128 Main St., Karns City from 1 – 3 and 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday. A blessing service will follow at 8:00 p.m. from the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh at https://www.givetochildrens.org/donate or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

