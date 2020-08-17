Man Falls Asleep at Wheel, Crashes on Route 28

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle and crashed in Redbank Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 6:36 p.m. on August 13, on State Route 28 just south of Carriage Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 61-year-old John. E Schardt, of Pittsburgh, was operating a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, traveling north on State Route 28 when he fell asleep at the wheel. The vehicle then traveled across the oncoming lane and struck a guard rail.

Schardt was using a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

He was cited for careless driving.

