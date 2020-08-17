Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Newbie Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Bear

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a black bear was struck by a vehicle in Madison Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision happened around 7:59 a.m. on August 14, on State Route 861, just south of Switzer Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old William V. Brown, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2012 Jeep Patriot, traveling north on State Route 861, when a black bear stepped in front of his vehicle. Brown was unable to stop before hitting the animal with the front of the vehicle.

Brown was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage from the crash.

No information was provided regarding the condition of the bear.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.