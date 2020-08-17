Newbie Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Bear

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a black bear was struck by a vehicle in Madison Township late last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the collision happened around 7:59 a.m. on August 14, on State Route 861, just south of Switzer Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Police say 40-year-old William V. Brown, of New Bethlehem, was operating a 2012 Jeep Patriot, traveling north on State Route 861, when a black bear stepped in front of his vehicle. Brown was unable to stop before hitting the animal with the front of the vehicle.

Brown was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage from the crash.

No information was provided regarding the condition of the bear.

