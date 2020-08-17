Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Over 4,000 COVID-19 Tests Administered at Clarion Hospital
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported that out of 4,113 total tests at the hospital, 87 have been positive.
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)
Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, August 17, 2020:
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 08/17/2020: 4,113
Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 3,217
Positives: 87*
*approximately 16 results pending.
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 08/16/2020: 15,837
Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 5,765
Positives: 304*
*approximately 10 results pending.
Hospital Inpatients. As of 08/17/20, 10:00 a.m.:
Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.
Clarion Hospital: 1 patients. 1 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.
PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:
– Wear a mask.
– Wash your hands frequently.
– Don’t touch your face.
– Cover coughs and sneezes.
– Maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others.
– Practice good hygiene.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
