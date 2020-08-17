Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 384 New Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 17, that there are 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow’s data release.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 10 and August 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since August 16. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 17, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/17/20 – 384

8/16/20 – 660

8/15/20 – 850

8/14/20 – 829

8/13/20 – 991

8/12/20 – 849

8/11/20 – 828

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 242 2 244 9 Butler 718 5 723 17 Clarion 89 1 90 2 Clearfield 194 0 194 1 Crawford 168 1 169 1 Elk 56 2 58 2 Forest 12 0 12 0 Indiana 358 1 359 8 Jefferson 75 3 78 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 493 2 495 12 Venango 67 0 67 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date