Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, 384 New Cases Reported Statewide

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 17, that there are 384 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 124,844.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia cases are not included in today’s statewide total because of reporting delays by Philadelphia County. Two-day totals for Philadelphia County will be included in tomorrow’s data release.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 10 and August 16 is 165,521 with 5,608 positive cases. There were 15,447 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 16. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,468 total deaths attributed to COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported since August 16. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,342,475 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 17, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/17/20 – 384
8/16/20 – 660
8/15/20 – 850
8/14/20 – 829
8/13/20 – 991
8/12/20 – 849
8/11/20 – 828

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 242 2 244 9
Butler 718 5 723 17
Clarion 89 1 90 2
Clearfield 194 0 194 1
Crawford 168 1 169 1
Elk 56 2 58 2
Forest 12 0 12 0
Indiana 358 1 359 8
Jefferson 75 3 78 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 493 2 495 12
Venango 67 0 67 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 548 9446
Allegheny 9504 131693
Armstrong 244 4698
Beaver 1410 14493
Bedford 154 3224
Berks 5601 35117
Blair 354 12310
Bradford 93 5835
Bucks 7441 69677
Butler 723 15812
Cambria 393 17938
Cameron 8 364
Carbon 397 7285
Centre 393 10727
Chester 5320 55670
Clarion 90 2452
Clearfield 194 4628
Clinton 128 2919
Columbia 492 5652
Crawford 169 5581
Cumberland 1373 20950
Dauphin 2995 30931
Delaware 9731 75304
Elk 58 1993
Erie 1217 20427
Fayette 628 10827
Forest 12 563
Franklin 1417 14616
Fulton 28 833
Greene 126 3232
Huntingdon 336 3393
Indiana 359 6771
Jefferson 78 2556
Juniata 139 1598
Lackawanna 1966 21271
Lancaster 6228 56081
Lawrence 429 5860
Lebanon 1651 14286
Lehigh 5073 43714
Luzerne 3621 34650
Lycoming 444 9591
McKean 34 3491
Mercer 495 8980
Mifflin 126 4784
Monroe 1669 17736
Montgomery 10433 106279
Montour 113 7029
Northampton 4013 41063
Northumberland 575 7728
Perry 145 2950
Philadelphia 27572 198232
Pike 528 5024
Potter 21 899
Schuylkill 950 13813
Snyder 124 2357
Somerset 143 7172
Sullivan 10 339
Susquehanna 221 3182
Tioga 41 2433
Union 305 7669
Venango 67 3786
Warren 23 2214
Washington 910 18423
Wayne 164 4564
Westmoreland 1627 33934
Wyoming 63 2065
York 2907 41361

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,413 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,244 cases among employees, for a total of 24,657 at 895 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,956 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


