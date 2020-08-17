Positive COVID-19 Test Leads to Temporary Closure of Forest County Courthouse

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the week as a precaution against coronavirus.

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

Forest County Commissioner Bob Snyder told The Derrick the Forest County Courthouse will be closed until Monday, August 24. This action is the result of the spouse of a county employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure exceeds the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and was decided upon “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Snyder.

Snyder also noted the tax assessment office will remain open, utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) and conducting business via phone or in the parking lot of the courthouse.

The Forest County Commissioners meeting set for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, will be conducted by conference call. Individuals who wish to participate can do so by calling 605-475-5900 and entering passcode #627777#.

