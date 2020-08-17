Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Positive COVID-19 Test Leads to Temporary Closure of Forest County Courthouse

Monday, August 17, 2020 @ 02:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

Forest_County_Courthouse,_Tionesta,_from_northTIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the week as a precaution against coronavirus.

(Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)

Forest County Commissioner Bob Snyder told The Derrick the Forest County Courthouse will be closed until Monday, August 24. This action is the result of the spouse of a county employee who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure exceeds the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and was decided upon “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Snyder.

Snyder also noted the tax assessment office will remain open, utilizing personal protective equipment (PPE) and conducting business via phone or in the parking lot of the courthouse.

The Forest County Commissioners meeting set for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, will be conducted by conference call. Individuals who wish to participate can do so by calling 605-475-5900 and entering passcode #627777#.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.