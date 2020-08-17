R. Bruce Frost, 88, of Rouseville, PA died Saturday, August 15 at Oakwood Heights surrounded by his loving family.

He died of complications from a stroke suffered on June 2nd.

Born November 29th, 1931 in Kane, PA, he was the son of the late Ward B. and Pauline (LaBrie) Frost. Bruce was raised on the Frost farm in Pigeon, Forest County, PA.

He served in the Korean War as a member of the U.S. Air Force as a radio operator. He was stationed in Korea and Japan from 1951 to 1953.

Bruce married Donna M. Olson of Gilfoyle, PA on November 27th, 1954. She was the love of his life for 59 years, preceded him in death in March 2014.

He was a long-time active member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church and served on its administrative board. Bruce was elected to the Rouseville Borough Council and served the community for 12 years.

Bruce was a member and past master of Acacia Lodge #633, Free and Accepted Masons of Marienville. He was also a member of the Fraternal Lodge #483 of Rouseville and the Olive Temple #557 of Tionesta, as well as the Valley of Oil City and the New Castle Consistory.

Bruce worked as a mould maker in the glass container industry for over 38 years and retired from Anchor Glass and Owens-Brockway.

He enjoyed hunting, canoeing, camping, bowling, and living life to the fullest. Attending and showing his support at his grandchildren’s events was of great importance to him. Bruce played a decent game of golf competing with and against his peers.

Bruce was a proud blood donor while his health permitted, donating many gallons of blood over time.

He also enjoyed reading all kinds of books, especially histories. Bruce never met a crossword puzzle, cryptogram, or Sudoku he didn’t like, and he worked his puzzles in red ink.

But most of all, Bruce enjoyed good conversation and time spent with his family.

He is survived by sons Kirk (Judy) and Steve (Susan) Frost, daughter Nancy (Ray) Swacha, and daughter-in-law Sharon Frost. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Benjamin (Kara) Swacha, Nathan Swacha, Emily (Matt) Costigan, Brad (Melissa) Frost, Ian (Meghan) Frost, Kevin (Marrielle) Frost, Katharine (Donnie) Campbell, and the 3-Zs—Zachary (Dana), Zoe, and Zanya Frost. Also step-grandchildren Lauren, Tyler, and Brandon Burkhart. And great-grandchildren Audrey, Olivia, Isabel, Amelia, Daman, Olson, Silas, Drew, Reilly, and Ella.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded by a son, Scott Frost, a daughter-in-law, Florence “Flo” Frost, and a brother, Phillip J. Frost.

Arrangements are under the care of the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum St., Oil City. Relatives and friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20th from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Friday, August 21st from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by funeral services at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Melissa Whitling, Pastor of Rouseville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in the Frost Cemetery, Pigeon, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Rouseville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8, Rouseville, PA 16344, or to the donor’s choice location.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at Oakwood Heights for their compassionate care during this difficult time.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

