Robert Allen Winters, 78, of Corry, formerly of Franklin and most recently Florida, passed away at 2:30 A.M. Friday August 14, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Born in Franklin on August 2, 1942, he was the son of the late John T. Winters and Devota Bogart Winters.

He proudly served in the United States Army in motor vehicle transport. He served during the Vietnam Era in Germany.

Bob started out working at the former CPT in Franklin until it closed and then Oil Well Supply and then Hodge Foundry in Greenville where he retired from as a molder.

Bob enjoyed motorcycles and working on cars. Over the years he took many motorcycle trips with his friends. He worked for nine years at the Avon Park Air Force Range in Florida coordinating hunting activities. Bob enjoyed camping each summer at Harecreek Campground in Corry. He loved his dogs, Casper and Bridgette.

On March 5, 1976, he married the former Carol Deniker and she survives.

Also surviving are four children, Lory Martinez and her husband Mike of Millington, TN, Penny Shoup and her husband Kevin of Polk, Michele Steim and her husband Randy of Jackson Center, and Brian McCormick and wife Sue of Corry; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Additionally surviving is a sister, Linda Craig and her husband Ray; and a brother, Charles Winters and his wife Jackie of Bloomsburg and his former wife, Lucille Baker of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:30 – 4:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Shannon Hannah, Lay Minister of the Corry Church of the Nazarene.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and stay safe. Due to the new orders of Governor Wolf, we will be limiting the number of people in the funeral home to 25 at a time.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or to MMS Aviation 24387 Airport Road Coshocton, OH 43812.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.