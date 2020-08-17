Rural King Set to Open This Week in Venango County

<FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The new Rural King Supply store in Venango County is expected to open this week.

According to Mandi Mundhenk, Social Media Coordinator for Rural King, the company is planning a “soft opening” of the new Sugarcreek store, located in the place of the former Kmart at 491 Allegheny Boulevard, on Saturday, August 22.

However, Mundhenk told ExploreVenango.com that date is still subject to possible change.

No further information on the opening has been released.

“Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week,” the company said in a previous release.

“The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 491 Allegheny Blvd to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.”

The opening comes after more than two years of waiting.

Rural King initially purchased the building in May 2018, after the closure of the Kmart store on April 8, 2018. However, remodeling of the location for the new store didn’t begin until early 2020.

Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store in 1960 with only one goal in mind: to help every customer. In the 60 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 120 stores.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.