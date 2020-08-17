State Police Calls: Stalking, Harassment, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Stalking/Harassment in Limestone Township

Around 12:38 p.m. on August 15, Clarion-based State Police received a report of threats being made through test messages to an individual on Caldwell Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Police say as a result, a 22-year-old Clarion man was charged with stalking, terroristic threats, and harassment through District Court 18-3-04 and was subsequently transported to the Clarion County Jail.

The name of the accused was not released.

Harassment in Monroe Township

According to police, around 3:15 p.m. on August 15, 56-year-old David Norbert Love, of Clarion, reportedly “exchanged words” with a known victim and intentionally backed his car into her vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Theft in Monroe Township

Police say around 5:19 p.m. on July 19, a theft occurred at the Goodwill store in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to police, an individual was observed on video surveillance taking a bite bag of baby clothes, valued at $58.77 and a stool, valued at $9.98, from the Goodwill donation Center.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.