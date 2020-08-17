State Police Seeking Information on Boat Trailer, Dock Stolen in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on a theft that recently occurred recently in Paint Township.

On August 12, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a theft on Doe Run Road and Berg Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say sometime between 7:30 p.m. on August 11 and 5:00 p.m. on August 12, a boat trailer loaded with a pontoon boat refurbished as a boat dock was stolen from the property.

The boat trailer is described as a 1978 silver/aluminum shore with plate number XFJ8977.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

