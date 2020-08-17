Woman Facing Child Endangerment Charges After Drug Paraphernalia, Handgun Found in Reach of Children Due in Court Wednesday

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Venus woman who was charged with child endangerment after drug paraphernalia and a firearm were left within reach of two small children is facing a hearing on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate 27-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, in Venango County Central Court on the following charges:

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Felony 3

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor



– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an probation check in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Franklin-based State Police spoke with Clarion County Probation officers around 11:40 a.m. on February 27 regarding a home check on Rainey Sue Brickner at a residence on County Line Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

The complaint states that while doing the check, the officers discovered numerous pieces of contraband and a handgun on the headboard of a bed in the residence, approximately two feet away from an infant that was on the bed. The complaint notes the items could also have been accessed by a two-year-old child in the residence.

According to the complaint, the following items were found:

– two glass smoking pipes in a drawer in the kitchen

– one glass smoking pipe in a Cool Whip container in the living room

– a black digital scale located on the TV stand in the bedroom

– a small zip lock baggie with residue located on the TV stand in the bedroom

– a small glass vial located on the top of a dresser in the bedroom

– a black with blue painters tape smoking device located on the top of a dresser in the bedroom

– a glass tube for smoking located in a dresser drawer

– a bong located on top of a closet in the bedroom

– a purple crystal substance located in a red dish on the living room mantel

– a cigarette butt in plastic located on the kitchen table in a box

– a Ruger 9mm gun with two mags located on the right side of the headboard of the bed

– a black Uncle Mikes size 15 holster located on the right side of the headboard of the bed

– 34 9mm rounds located with the gun on the headboard of the bed

The complaint notes a later lab report showed that the zip lock bag with white residue and the clear glass tube with residue both contained methamphetamine.

Brickner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 11:39 a.m. on July 27.

