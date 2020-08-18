Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Light north wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


