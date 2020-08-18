Barbara Ann Reed, 77, of Fisher, passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a lengthy illness.

She was born on February 12, 1943 in Pittsburgh; daughter of the late Lucille Hummell.

Barb married Robert “Bob” Reed on April 10, 1970; who survives. She was a loving and devoted homemaker.

Barb was of the Methodist faith. She loved reading the daily paper every day from front to back. Barb also loved to watch birds and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband: Bob, of 50 years; her four children: Mike Reed and his wife, Becky, Dave Reed, Kim Neal and her husband, Denny, and Kevin Reed and his wife, Lisa, all of Fisher; six grandchildren: Todd Reed and his wife, Aimee, of Rouseville, Curt Reed of Fisher, Keri Neal of Kentucky, and Amber Neal, Abby Reed, and Mabelle Reed, all of Fisher; and her two great grandsons: Caleb and Brantley. Barb is also survived by her aunt: Violet Rifenberrick of Tylersburg.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Barb’s life will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in the Millcreek Presbyterian Cemetery in Fisher.

In lieu of flowers, Donations or memorials can be made to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc., 1633 Church Street, Suite 500, Nashville, TN 37203.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

