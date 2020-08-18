Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Car Slams into Fallen Tree on Route 28

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsCLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a car hit a tree that had fallen across the roadway on State Route 28 on Sunday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, on Route 28 just west of Mendenhall Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 41-year-old Legand L. Flack, of Summerville, was operating a 1998 GMC Sonoma, traveling south on State Route 28, negotiating a right hand curve, when he came upon a fallen tree lying across the roadway. Flack was unable to avoid hitting the tree due to it being fully across the southbound lane.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.


