Car Slams into Fallen Tree on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a car hit a tree that had fallen across the roadway on State Route 28 on Sunday evening.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 8:49 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, on Route 28 just west of Mendenhall Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 41-year-old Legand L. Flack, of Summerville, was operating a 1998 GMC Sonoma, traveling south on State Route 28, negotiating a right hand curve, when he came upon a fallen tree lying across the roadway. Flack was unable to avoid hitting the tree due to it being fully across the southbound lane.

He was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Jefferson County EMS also assisted at the scene.

