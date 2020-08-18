Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Rice Casserole
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
This hearty side dish goes well with any meat!
Ingredients
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 cup chopped celery
3 cups frozen chopped broccoli, thawed
1 tablespoon butter
1 jar (8 ounces) process cheese sauce
1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted
1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk
3 cups cooked rice
Directions
-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 3-5 minutes. Stir in the cheese sauce, soup and milk until smooth.
-Spoon rice into a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Pour cheese mixture over rice; do not stir. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.