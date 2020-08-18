Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Broccoli Rice Casserole

This hearty side dish goes well with any meat!

Ingredients

1 small onion, chopped

1/2 cup chopped celery



3 cups frozen chopped broccoli, thawed1 tablespoon butter1 jar (8 ounces) process cheese sauce1 can (10-1/2 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk3 cups cooked rice

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, celery and broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender, 3-5 minutes. Stir in the cheese sauce, soup and milk until smooth.

-Spoon rice into a greased 8-in. square baking dish. Pour cheese mixture over rice; do not stir. Bake, uncovered, until bubbly, 25-30 minutes.

