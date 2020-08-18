Community Mourns Loss of Local Radio Legend Sam Gordon

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The local community is mourning the loss of well-known area radio personality and journalist Sam Gordon.

Samuel Gordon Armagost passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a three-year battle with cancer.

Sam was born in Titusville on June 14, 1949. He attended the Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Grade School and Venango Catholic High School before graduating from Oil City High School in 1967.

He went on to attend Devry Technical Institute in Chicago and Columbia School of Broadcasting in Pittsburgh. Then, in 2000, he also earned an associate degree in communications from Clarion University.

His time as a local radio personality began at WTIV in Titusville in 1970. Then, in 1972, he started at Oil City’s own WKRZ, which later became WOYL/WRJS. Sam managed the station from 1981 to 2000, then transitioned to his final radio position as an advertising sales rep and host of the morning show at 96.3 WKQW.

Radio wasn’t Sam’s only medium of choice, though. He was also known locally for producing and hosting “Out and About” on Venango Video, the local public access TV station, for 30 years. He also wrote for The Titusville Herald and shot freelance video for WICU News in Erie.

Along with his work in radio, television, and print news, Sam also taught courses in public speaking and electronics at DuBois Business School and announced dirt bike racing at Countyline Motocross as well as Darkhorse Championship Wrestling matches. He was also a small business owner, turning over secondhand oddities at a shop known as The Yardsale.

He is fondly remembered for his fascination with rockets and all things NASA, having taught rocketry workshops for area 4-H groups and students at Clarion University’s Venango campus. He was the creator of Windy Rocket Base, the “world’s largest model rocket base,” at Maple Cave Field in Cooperstown, and also developed the Interstate Rocket Launch Facility (IRLF) in Clintonville.

With his background in radio, Sam was also a natural choice as a DJ at local events, and spent a number of years DJing the pool party at Hasson pool, as well as announcing the parade, and also DJ’ed weddings, parties, and events of all kinds for local clubs and organizations.

A natural on the stage, Sam also took part in several productions at the Barrow-Civic Theatre in Franklin.

He also wrote and published a book, “The Last Redstone”, and was said to be working on a second novel titled “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Launch Pad.”

Known locally for his energy and optimism, Sam enjoyed music, fireworks, and just talking to people in the community.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Esther Maxwell Armagost of Oil City; three daughters, April Britton of Columbia, South Carolina, Glynnis Flores and her husband Brian of Portersville, and Destanie Armagost of Pittsburgh; two granddaughters, Victoria and Elowyn; two grandsons, Tristan and Sammy; and a great-grandson, Axel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Paul Armagost.

A memorial service will be held at Living Springs Lutheran Church in Columbia, South Carolina.

A memorial service in Oil City will be planned for a later date.

Sam’s ashes will be spread around the Cocoa Beach, Florida, area post pandemic.

