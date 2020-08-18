Deborah K. Smith, 64, of Fisher, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Dubois Penn Highlands Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 22, 1956 in Brookville; daughter of the late Edward Wayne Fryer and E. Kay Walter Fryer of Strattanville.

Deb graduated from Clarion Limestone High School in 1974. She married John “Jack” Smith on November 2, 1973, who survives.

Deb worked as a housekeeper at the Brookville Hospital, retiring in 2019. She was a member of the Millcreek Presbyterian Church in Fisher. Deb loved to volunteer at the Millcreek Fire Department and the Fisher Sportsman’s Club events. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, crocheting, golfing, and reading. Deb also loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.

She is survived her mother: Kay Fryer, of Strattanville; her loving husband; Jack, of 46 years; a son: John W. Smith and his wife, Stephanie, of Fisher; her daughter: Joey N. Bailey and her husband, Marc, of Hazen; and four grandchildren: Kayla Noel McHenry of Hazen, Johnny R. McHenry of Hazen, Braden W. Smith of Fisher, and Hunter L. Bailey of Hazen.

Deb is also survived by her brother: Eddie Fryer and his wife, Trudy, of Strattanville; a sister: Patti Renninger and her husband, Steve, of Corsica; and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion. Due to Governor Wolf’s mandate, we are only permitted to have 25 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. We also recommend everyone follow CDC guidelines.

A private family funeral will be held in the funeral home with Live streaming to begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Services can be viewed via our facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes. Interment will follow in the Millcreek Presbyterian Cemetery in Fisher.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

