Featured Local Job: Personal Care Aides

County HomeMakers, Inc. is a growing, essential, in-home care company that provides non-medical care to the elderly and disabled in their homes as an alternative to receiving care in a nursing facility.

They currently have 22 offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

County HomeMakers in Shippenville is NOW HIRING IMMEDIATELY for the following areas: Rimersburg, Clarion, Seneca, Strattanville, Tionesta and Leeper.

They are seeking compassionate and reliable Personal Care Aides to go into our consumers’ homes to provide Personal Care, Home Support, Companionship, and Respite Care. County HomeMakers offers paid TB testing, Clearance reimbursement and drive time between shifts.

Requirements:

18 years of age or older

Valid driver’s license

Current car insurance

Must pass a criminal background check

Obtain child abuse and FBI clearances

Effective communication and reliability

Obtain physical form

Responsibilities:

Light household duties such as: making bed, changing linens, laundry, dusting, sweeping, meal preparation, washing dishes, removing trash

Assisting with bathing, hair care, oral hygiene, and toileting

Assist with ambulation and transfers

Prompting client to take medication- County HomeMakers does not administer medications

Respite care, which gives relief to family caregivers

Companionship, being someone for the client to communicate with

Transporting clients to appointments or errands

Why Should You Apply?

Ability to create your own schedule

Independent work style

Rewarding career

Friendly staff and a great support system

For interviews call:

814-297-8313

Or visit them at their new, beautiful location for open interviews at:

11294 Suite B Route 322

Shippenville, PA 16254

County HomeMakers looks forward to making you part of their growing family!

