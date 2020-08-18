Florence Recht Heyison of Needham, formerly of Oil City, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at the age of 97 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack R. Heyison. Loving mother of Joseph Heyison & his wife Leslie of Stamford, Connecticut and Michael Heyison & his wife Lisa of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Cherished “Grammie” of Claire, Alex, Caila & her husband Anders, and Hilary. Dear sister of Ruth Levenson and Sally Hearst and the late Allan Recht, Rose Hausman, and Arthur Recht.

Florence was born and raised in Aliquippa, Pa. to Harry and Bella (Tannenbaum) Recht. After attending Geneva College, she began a 49-year career of high school teaching, earning a Masters degree in Education from the University of Pittsburgh.

Florence met Jack Labor Day weekend 1952, at a Poconos resort, marrying in 1953 at the William Penn Hotel in Pittsburgh, and then moving to Oil City where Florence and Jack raised their two sons. Their 52-year marriage embodied “shared values,” “respect” “attraction,” and “love”. Florence started the first nursery school in the Oil City area. She then began a 30-year teaching career at Cranberry Area High School where she was a respected, innovative, and beloved educator who inspired generations of students in her civics and social studies classes. She was the first in her school to install tables rather than desks in order to foster discussion and working together as teams.

She retired in 1995, but for years thereafter former students would reach out and share their appreciation for her listening ear, encouragement, and thoughtful advice. During summers, she took pride in her garden and taught her grandchildren the art of picking bummers (weeds). She was an excellent cook known for her coffee cake, cream cheese cookies, and apple pie. These recipes continue to be baked and enjoyed by her family.

Florence reached out and connected with people throughout her life, remaining as devoted to them as they to her. It was a joy to see her surrounded by the younger generations at gatherings. She listened attentively, and they shared observations and advice. Florence interspersed her conversations with Yiddish phrases, teaching her children and grandchildren the meaning and nuances of the language. Florence and Jack developed a caring and loving connection with their grandchildren through telephone calls and summer visits to Oil City.

After the passing of her husband, she relocated to the North Hill Retirement Community in Needham, to be closer to her family. At North Hill she quickly developed wonderful friendships with other residents and those who worked there. She gathered a group of Jewish women and created the Shabbos Table where they celebrated the holiday each Friday night, having worked with the North Hill chefs to have fresh baked Challah and other Jewish cuisine.

Graveside services in Pennsylvania will be private due to Covid.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cranberry Area School District Charitable Fund. Please designate Cranberry High School on the donation form. https://bbcf.org/venango-area-community-foundation/

Levine Chapel in Brookline, MA and Morrison Funeral Home in Oil City, PA are both assisting the family with arrangements.

