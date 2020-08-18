As one last tear rolled down her cheek, Isabel Cornmesser took her last breaths gracefully, in her own home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday afternoon, August 16, 2020.

Isabel was 93 when she peacefully reached for her Lord and Savior, to go on to her next journey home, and to be with her husband, Guy Cornmesser, who preceded her in death on July 10, 2001. They were married on May 1, 1948.

She was born in Oil City on April 22, 1927, and was the daughter of the late Perry Brooks and Ruth Mary (Ament) Seth. She was a 1945 graduate of Cranberry High School, and worked at the General Telephone Office, Oil City Hardware, and at Kresge’s Department Store.

Second Presbyterian Church in Oil City is where she attended for over fifty years; and she also attended worship at Oil City First Church of God.

Known as a compassionate, kind, and loving caregiver to many — young and old. Isabel and Guy had a passion for square dancing, and her greatest hobby was crocheting tea towels, doilies, and afghans. Isabel also enjoyed the companionship of her cat, ‘Holly Marie.’

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Seth; and a sister, Mary Kay Smith.

Living on to cherish her memories is her brother, Robert Seth; two daughters, Brenda Lee Cornmesser, and Lisa Dawn Carter and her husband Duane; three grandchildren: Adam Seth Carter and his wife Mary Jean, Giles Brendan Carter, and Bridget Renee Lillard and her husband Joseph; and her great-grandchildren: Sophia Ann, Landon Guy, Myla Rose, Carter Seth, and she was expecting any day now the arrival of Ezekiel Brooks. They were all the love of her life, and always made her smile.

Her family extends great appreciation to AseraCare Hospice, especially to Andrea and Julianna; and to CRI (Community Resources for Independence), especially Kacie, Katrina, Erica, Ashley, and Amanda.

Visitation for friends and family will be held Wednesday (Aug. 19) from 2 – 4 and 7 – 9 p.m. and on Thursday (Aug. 20) from 1 – 2 p.m. in the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will be held Thursday (Aug. 20) at 2 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. John Seth, Isabel’s nephew, officiating. Interment will follow in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

Memorial contributions may be made to AseraCare Hospice, 12664 Rte. 19, Waterford, PA 16441; or to Community Resources for Independence, 250 Elm Street, Oil City, PA 16301.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

