Keystone Graduate Earns Distinguished Honor in Army Advanced Individual Training

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

IMG_4731-1CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 2020 Keystone High School graduate has earned a Distinguished Honor from an Army Advanced Individual Training program.

Garret Schruers, attended basic training last summer at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, before his senior year at Keystone High School.

Garret graduated from Army Advanced Individual Training (AIT) from Fort Lee, Virginia, on August 12, 2020, as Distinguished Honor Graduate in the Petroleum Lab Specialist program.

He is the son of Joanne McGuire, of Cranberry, and Gene Schruers, of Knox. He also has a younger brother, Jerod.


