Oberlander, Hutchinson Announce Infrastructure Grants in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Three local infrastructure projects will share $1.3 million in state grant funds from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Venango/Butler/Forest/Clarion/Warren) announced after the board meeting in Harrisburg on Monday.

The state grants will benefit the following projects: Knox Township-Clarion County Municipal Authority, $800,000; Clarion Borough, $391,053; and New Bethlehem Borough, $137,071. The first project is funded through the H2O PA program for water supply, sewer and stormwater, and the latter projects’ funding is part of the PA Small Water and Sewer Program.

“All of these projects will help improve the quality of life for local residents,” Oberlander said. “Whether through the creation of a public sewerage system or upgrades to reduce flood damage, these plans will have a significant health and safety impact on our communities. I am pleased to have assisted municipal leaders to identify these programs and advocate on their behalf.”

In Knox Township, the grant will be used to construct a public sewer system for 70 properties in Lucinda. Currently, most properties have an on-lot system which can directly discharge into local streams and creeks. Specifically, the project will entail a conventional gravity sewer collection system and a new sewage treatment plan. The total project cost is just over $3 million, with $1.6 million coming from funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST).

“I’m pleased that the Commonwealth Financing Authority has chosen to invest in these important Clarion County water and sewer projects,” said Hutchinson. “Infrastructure projects like these aren’t always exciting, but they’re necessary and often very costly. This state assistance will help minimize the cost to local residents.”

For the Clarion project, the funding will pay for the upgrades to the stormwater system, which is deteriorating due to age, leading to debris collection and causing backups and sinkholes. The work will take place along Tippin Drive, Sunset Drive, Whitehall Place and Boundary Street. Ultimately, the project will help reduce flood risk, improve water quality and provide resilient infrastructure for sustainable, long-term growth. The total project cost is just over $500,000 with the borough committing nearly $75,000.

In New Bethlehem, the grant will fund the removal of a gravel bar in Red Bank Creek that has led to significant flooding from Leasure Run. The borough will put nearly $25,000 toward the cost of the final project.

Oberlander noted that this round included many worthy projects for consideration, and that made the selection process difficult for the CFA board.

“I want to thank everyone who submitted applications for this much-sought after funding,” Oberlander added. “We realize that infrastructure projects are vital to their communities and hope that municipalities will continue to seek out these types of programs in the future.”

