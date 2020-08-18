Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Forest County; Four New Cases, One New Death Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 18, that there are 735 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 125,579.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia reported 208 cases – a two-day total for August 17 and August 18.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 11 and August 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases. There were 18,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,499 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 31 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 18, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/18/20 – 735

8/17/20 – 384

8/16/20 – 660

8/15/20 – 850

8/14/20 – 829

8/13/20 – 991

8/12/20 – 849

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 244 1 245 9 Butler 723 6 729 17 Clarion 90 4 94 3 Clearfield 194 1 195 1 Crawford 169 3 172 1 Elk 58 0 58 2 Forest 12 1 13 0 Indiana 359 0 359 8 Jefferson 78 0 78 1 McKean 34 0 34 1 Mercer 495 9 504 12 Venango 67 1 68 0 Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date