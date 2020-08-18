Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Pa. Dept. of Health: One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Forest County; Four New Cases, One New Death Reported in Clarion County

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 18, that there are 735 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 125,579.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia reported 208 cases – a two-day total for August 17 and August 18.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 11 and August 17 is 162,293 with 5,992 positive cases. There were 18,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,499 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 31 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,353,987 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, August 18, ​79% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

8/18/20 – 735
8/17/20 – 384
8/16/20 – 660
8/15/20 – 850
8/14/20 – 829
8/13/20 – 991
8/12/20 – 849

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 244 1 245 9
Butler 723 6 729 17
Clarion 90 4 94 3
Clearfield 194 1 195 1
Crawford 169 3 172 1
Elk 58 0 58 2
Forest 12 1 13 0
Indiana 359 0 359 8
Jefferson 78 0 78 1
McKean 34 0 34 1
Mercer 495 9 504 12
Venango 67 1 68 0
Warren 23 0 23 1

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 548 9518
Allegheny 9549 132439
Armstrong 245 4754
Beaver 1423 14597
Bedford 155 3241
Berks 5645 35601
Blair 355 12359
Bradford 93 5884
Bucks 7458 70199
Butler 729 16006
Cambria 402 17965
Cameron 8 366
Carbon 406 7360
Centre 399 10830
Chester 5346 56471
Clarion 94 2464
Clearfield 195 4703
Clinton 128 2937
Columbia 496 5693
Crawford 172 5653
Cumberland 1380 21093
Dauphin 3014 31106
Delaware 9793 76158
Elk 58 2000
Erie 1229 20640
Fayette 631 10928
Forest 13 566
Franklin 1427 14796
Fulton 28 856
Greene 129 3253
Huntingdon 340 3410
Indiana 359 6809
Jefferson 78 2595
Juniata 140 1612
Lackawanna 1967 21434
Lancaster 6260 56512
Lawrence 429 5895
Lebanon 1653 14386
Lehigh 5085 44397
Luzerne 3633 34966
Lycoming 452 9661
McKean 34 3494
Mercer 504 9053
Mifflin 130 4827
Monroe 1670 17943
Montgomery 10479 107078
Montour 116 7044
Northampton 4014 41604
Northumberland 586 7782
Perry 150 2965
Philadelphia 27780 199678
Pike 528 5050
Potter 21 901
Schuylkill 952 14008
Snyder 128 2378
Somerset 143 7236
Sullivan 10 345
Susquehanna 226 3228
Tioga 42 2437
Union 310 7706
Venango 68 3796
Warren 23 2222
Washington 924 18549
Wayne 165 4588
Westmoreland 1640 34147
Wyoming 63 2096
York 2929 41719

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in August:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in August;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 9 percent of cases so far in August; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in August.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,444 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,261 cases among employees, for a total of 24,705 at 899 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,064 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,997 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


