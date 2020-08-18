Patriots Sign Reynoldsville Native Butler

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. – Reynoldsville native and DuBois graduate Paul Butler has signed with the New England Patriots.

(Photo courtesy Oakland Raiders)

Butler, 27, was originally signed by the Oakland Raiders as a rookie free agent on May 7, 2018, out of California (Pa.). The 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end spent the 2018 season on the Raiders practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster for the final two games of the season, although he was inactive for those games.

After spending part of the 2019 season on the practice squad for the Raiders, he was released on April 15, 2020, and claimed off waivers by Detroit. Butler was released by Detroit on May 5, and re-signed by the Raiders May 28, before being released on Aug. 3.

Butler played college football at California University and was a 2016 first-team All-PSAC West selection at tight end and a third-team Don Hansen Football Gazette NCAA Division II All-Super Region selection this past season.

After missing all but one game in 2015 because of an injury, Butler returned to health in 2016 and had 14 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns for the PSAC Champion Vulcans, who qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Butler is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Area High School.

Terms of Butler’s contract were not announced.

