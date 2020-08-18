Protesters Arrested Outside Mercer County Manufacturing Facility

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Five protesters were arrested outside a facility in Mercer County that produces “less-lethal” munitions for law enforcement.

(Photo courtesy of About Face: Veterans Against the War)

Around 5:59 a.m. on Monday, August 17, Mercer-based State Police were dispatched to Combined Systems, Inc., on Kinsman Road in Green Township, Mercer County, regarding a group of protesters gathering at the front gate.

According to their website, Combined Systems, Inc. is a leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of security products for the global defense and law enforcement markets – supplying “less-lethal” munitions and launching systems for riot control, police tactical teams, corrections officers, and military units.

While the troopers were traveling to the location, they were informed the group was unloading items which were believed to be items for blocking the gate at the facility.

Police say upon their arrival, they found approximately 35 protesters, with five seated on the ground in front of the gate with devices linking their arms together, and weighted 55-gallon drums on each end.

Police also found the front gate was chained and padlocked shut by the protesters, while numerous employees and individuals were inside the facility, unable to leave due to the protest and barricades.

According to WKBN News, the protesters stated they were there because Combined Systems, Inc. produces tear gas used by law enforcement against protest groups. They reportedly stated they are tired of people being teargassed and don’t believe a company should profit from it.

At the scene, troopers immediately made contact with the individual that was determined to be the leader of the protesters and gave orders for them to disperse.

Police say the protesters were warned and were asked to disperse multiple times.

According to police, the five individuals who were seated with devices linking their arms together were then taken into custody after they refused to disperse and had to be cut apart from one another and the barricades around 12:10 p.m.

The five individuals arrested are identified as:

– Cassidy Amanda Regan, 32, of Redding, CT

– Torren Melone Smith, 32, Philadelphia, PA

– Aniqa Fairooz Raihan, 24, Philadelphia, PA

– Pauline Acker Blount, 29, Philadelphia, PA

– William Charles Denison, 41, Lake Milton, OH

Police say the five individuals are being charged with riot, false imprisonment, failure to disperse, obstructing the administration of law, and criminal trespass. They were transported to the Mercer County Jail by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from the scene and are awaiting arraignment through District Court 35-3-03.

The remaining protesters left the area without incident after being instructed to do so or face criminal prosecution, according to police.

Mercer-based State Police say they will continue to monitor the Combined Systems, Inc. location for any further disturbances or issues.

Mercer-based State Police were assisted by Meadville-based State Police, Butler-based State Police, the Pennsylvania State Police Civil Unrest Response Team, the Mercer Sheriff’s Office, Life Force EMS, PennDOT, and Jamestown Fire Department.

