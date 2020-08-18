Ronald A. “Curly” Burdette, 85 of Worth Twp., Stoneboro, passed away on August 17, 2020 at Quality Life Services in Grove City.

Ron was born in Barkeyville on September 21, 1934 to the late Norman L. and Genevieve (Eagles) Burdette. He was a graduate of Stoneboro High School and went on to serve his Country in the United States Army. He was employed for many years at Greenville Steel Car, then Trinity, where he was known as “Curly”.

Ron married his beloved wife, Phyllis M. Greggs on September 5, 1959, sharing nearly 61 years together. He was a member of Irwin ECO Presbyterian Church in Kilgore and loved helping his neighbors and anyone in need. He enjoyed golfing, playing on various courses, and bowling in the Wednesday Morning Senior League in Grove City. He always had a large vegetable garden and enjoyed sharing his produce with others. He enjoyed anything with a motor and wheels and loved cutting fire wood.

In addition to his wife, Ron is survived by his children, Ronald H. Burdette of Worth Twp, Stoneboro, Gloria J. (Tim) Grills of Medina, OH, Mark A. Burdette of Worth Twp, Stoneboro, and Keith L. (Gina) Burdette of Warrenton, VA, grandchildren Adrian, Matthew (Tina), Noelle (Lee), and Spencer, great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Cameron, Luke, and William, five sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Joseph Burdette and Robert Prosser, daughter-in-law Gale Burdette, mother and father-in-law David and Mae Greggs, numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, and three nephews.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Black Funeral Homes, Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Due to recent health concerns, funeral arrangements will be private, a memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. Interment will take place in Crestview Memorial Park where Full Military Honors will be rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made in Ronald’s name to Three Rivers Hospice, 26 Nesbit Road, New Castle, PA 16105.

The family would like to give special thanks to Quality Life Services of Grove City for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.BlackFuneralHomes.net.

