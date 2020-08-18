Say What?!: Message in a Bottle Travels from Britain to Massachusetts

FALMOUTH HEIGHTS, Ma. – A three-year-old child discovered an 11-year-old message in a bottle in the sands of a Massachusetts beach.

(Photo courtesy of: WCVB Channel 5 Boston)

Three-year-old Lila found the bottle when searching for seashells, and her family was surprised to find a small note with a message inside. The note didn’t share any lost secrets or hidden treasure locations, but simply read: “Sent from the U.K. March 3, 2009.”

Read the full story here.

