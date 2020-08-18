SPONSORED: Check Out These Lease Offers at Redbank Chevrolet!

Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Equinox 8-18NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Check out the following lease offers at Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem!

2020 LT AWD Equinox

Equinox 8-18 a
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

A 2020 LT AWD Equinox with an MSRP of $32,340.00 and a $1,000.00 lease loyalty can be leased for $368.66 per month*.

2020 LT AWD Trax

Trax 8-18
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR MORE INFORMATION)

A 2020 LT AWD Trax with an MSPR of $26,145.00 and $1,000.00 lease loyalty can be leased for $285.17 per month*.

2020 Crew Cab Custom Silverado

A 2020 Crew Cab Custom Silverado with an MSRP of $41,985 and $1,500.00 lease loyalty can be leased for $485.55 per month* and your first month’s payment is waived.

*Lease payments for well-qualified lessees with 10,000 miles/year, three-year lease. Payments include tax. Tax and title fees are due at signing. Take delivery before August 31, 2020.

See more vehicles at www.redbankchevrolet.com; or stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


