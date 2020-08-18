State Police Issue Warning After Counterfeit Money Passed at Venango County Business

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police have issued a warning to local businesses after a woman attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at a Sugarcreek Borough store on Sunday.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to a business on Allegheny Boulevard in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a woman trying to pass a counterfeit $50 bill.

Police say the supervisor of the store took the money and advised the woman it was not real.

The woman reportedly asked for the money back and was advised it was being turned over to police. She then left the store without any items, and got into the passenger side of a blue older-style Buick sedan.

State police are advising stores to be on the lookout for counterfeit money possibly being passed in the area.

