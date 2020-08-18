Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to explorejoblistings@gmail.com or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS

Personal Care Aides

County HomeMakers, Inc.

County HomeMakers, Inc. is a growing, essential, in-home care company that provides non-medical care to the elderly and disabled in their homes as an alternative to receiving care in a nursing facility.

They currently have 22 offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania.

County HomeMakers in Shippenville is NOW HIRING IMMEDIATELY for the following areas: Rimersburg, Clarion, Seneca, Strattanville, Tionesta and Leeper.

They are seeking compassionate and reliable Personal Care Aides to go into our consumers’ homes to provide Personal Care, Home Support, Companionship, and Respite Care. County HomeMakers offers paid TB testing, Clearance reimbursement and drive time between shifts.

Requirements:

18 years of age or older

Valid driver’s license

Current car insurance

Must pass a criminal background check

Obtain child abuse and FBI clearances

Effective communication and reliability

Obtain physical form

Responsibilities:

Light household duties such as: making bed, changing linens, laundry, dusting, sweeping, meal preparation, washing dishes, removing trash

Assisting with bathing, hair care, oral hygiene, and toileting

Assist with ambulation and transfers

Prompting client to take medication- County HomeMakers does not administer medications

Respite care, which gives relief to family caregivers

Companionship, being someone for the client to communicate with

Transporting clients to appointments or errands

Why Should You Apply?

Ability to create your own schedule

Independent work style

Rewarding career

Friendly staff and a great support system

For interviews call:

814-297-8313

Or visit them at their new, beautiful location for open interviews at:

11294 Suite B Route 322

Shippenville, PA 16254

County HomeMakers looks forward to making you part of their growing family!

Delivery Truck Driver

Ochs Building Supply, Inc.

Ochs Building Supply, Inc. in Lucinda is hiring a Truck Driver.

Having your CDL is a plus, but willing to help with license.

Must be a team leader, dependable with no lifting restrictions.

Offering a competitive wage. Apply within.

Ship Loose Material Coordinator

Pennwest Homes

Pennwest Homes is in search of a person that can create the items list and oversee the loading of the ship loose materials.

Once a modular home is put together on-site it must be completed by the builder or set crew. We supply the materials to complete the project.

The qualified applicant must have knowledge of building materials, construction, and can use a computer.

Attention to detail is critical to success in this position.

Candidate must be able to read blue prints. (The actual loading of the materials is done by the plant workers.)

Experience installing and finishing modular homes is preferred.

Must be able to pass a drug test and physical.

After 60 days benefit eligibility begins – health insurance and prescription plan, 401K, paid holidays (9 days), vacation accrued. Optional benefits – dental, vision, flex plan, LTD

Send applications to: maltobelli@pennwesthomes.com or stop at the plant for an application. Please wear a mask to enter the building.

Legal Secretary

Marshall Law Office, LLC

Marshall Law Office, LLC is currently hiring a legal secretary.

Required qualifications include the following:

Effective oral and written communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Sensitivity to confidential material and ability to multi-task

Prior legal secretarial experience and/or working with real estate closings preferred

Fulltime position. Salary based on experience.

Send letter of interest, resume and references via email to johnmarshall@marshalllawofficellc.com

Lumber Yard Person

Ochs Building Supply Inc.

Ochs Building Supply Inc. of Lucinda is looking for a Yard Person to join their team.

If you are knowledgeable of building materials, are dependable, and have customer service abilities this job is for you.

Apply at 29227 Rt. 66, Lucinda PA 16235. Offering a competitive wage.

Laborer at J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has a part-time position opening for a laborer.

Must have Flexible hours and willing to work full time if needed.

Job Description: Job entails manufacturing feed, bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers. Applicant must be able to lift 50# and 100# bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information.

Please stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

CTC Hiring Multiple Positions

Clarion Bathware/ Clarion Transportation Corporation

Did you know Clarion Bathware has their own truck fleet (Clarion Transportation Corporation)?

CTC is currently seeking Regional and OTR Drivers, Mechanic and Mechanics Helpers.

If you are interested in becoming part of the Clarion Bathware team? If so, fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at ngalbraith@clarionbathware.com or fax back to 1 (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop

Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop

Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at ngalbraith@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188.

Multiple Positions at Clarion Bathware

Clarion Bathware

Interested in working at Clarion Bathware?

POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Production Workers

Maintenance Helper

Mechanic

Mechanic Helper

Regional Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

OTR Drivers – Clarion Transportation Corporation (CTC)

Employee Benefits:

New Starting Wage – $10/hr plus production bonus!

Monday – Friday

$600 sign on bonus

Paid vacations & holiday after 90 days

Weekly direct deposit

Medical, Dental, Life Ins and 401k after 60 days

Home on weekends

NEW TRUCKS!!

If so please fill out the below PDF and email it to HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or fax back to (814) 782-3434.

Standard Application »

‘CDL’ Application »

In order to submit form via email please follow these instructions:

Right click the link above, “Save Link As…” and save the PDF to your Desktop Minimize your browser and open up the document from your Desktop Fill out desired fields in application, then click the “Submit” button at the bottom of Page 3

**Note: Application can also be printed out and turned in at either of our office locations. For further questions, please contact HR at khepfl@clarionbathware.com or (814) 297-5188

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Home Meal Delivery Drivers

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring part-time Home Meal Delivery Drivers for Clarion/Rimersburg areas.

Weekday schedule – No nights or weekends!

Apply today at tngcareers.com, keyword “Clarion”. You may also call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview.

Automotive Collision Combo Technician

Gatesman Autobody

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an Automotive Collision Combo Technician.

Experienced required in painting and collision repair.

Pay based on experience and skill level.

Paid holidays, paid vacation, and benefits available.

Looking for a hard working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Family-owned and operated Body Shop for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you.

Apply in person at 28177 Route 66 Lucinda, Pa 16235 or go online to www.gatesmanautobody.com/job-application/

Call 814-226-9468 with any questions.

Multiple Positions at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Licensed Professional Counselor

Next Step Therapy, Inc.

Next Step Therapy, Inc. is seeking candidates for a part-time licensed professional counselor.

This position requires an energetic individual who can work independently and is enthusiastic about working with children.

This position requires a Master’s Degree and Pennsylvania licensure as an LPC (licensed professional counselor), experience will insurance billing and favorable results on required clearances.

Next Step Therapy, Inc. offers excellent hourly compensation, paid training, a supportive work environment, and a benefit package for full time employees.

Please email cover letter, resume, and three references to info@nextsteptherapy.net

Prevention Specialist

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

Full-time Prevention Specialist position for the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, housed in Clarion, with a schedule of Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.

This position is responsible for instructing educational and informational services in the schools and in the community related to alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drug prevention.

We are looking for someone comfortable speaking to the public, coordinating events and meetings, marketing our programs, and educating youth about prevention.

This position may require some evening and weekend hours.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required in Health Education, Education, the Social or Behavioral Sciences fields, or human service field, and preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention work.

Applicant should be proficient in Microsoft programs.

Candidate must have or be able to obtain necessary clearances to work with children.

Interested candidates submit letter of interest and resume by August 31, 2020 to:

jnorthey@aicdac.org or

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

1350 E Main St., Suite 30

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Prevention Director

Hostesses, Servers, Kitchen Help, and Bartenders

Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils (formerly Iron Mountain Grille) is currently hiring hostesses, servers, kitchen help, and bartenders.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Part-time and full-time position are available.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36 Clarington, PA 15828.

The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Grinders, Craters, Packaging

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

Local, well established business seeking reliable long term individuals for various positions:

$11/hr

Franklin

Grinders- 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Paint shop- 7am to 3:30pm M-F (will train on 1st move to 3rd)

Oil City

Crater/Packaging 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Assemblers 7am to 3:30pm M-F

Must pass pre-employment screening.

Some positions have the potential to become permanent based on candidates attendance and productivity.

Employees are paid weekly

For more info call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Building and Grounds Coordinator

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish has a full-time Buildings and Grounds Coordinator position available.

General knowledge of plumbing, heating, electrical, general maintenance and custodial work required.

Must demonstrate a high level of flexibility and ability to multi-task.

Must have all necessary clearances to work in a school environment.

Interested candidates should mail a resume to Immaculate Conception Parish, 720 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Certified Full Time Flaggers

Bison Construction, Inc

Bison Construction, Inc is seeking to hire temporary full time flaggers.

Current certification a must.

EOE

Please call 814-764-3959 for additional information.

ICU & Med/Surg RN & LPN Staff

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital

Butler Health System Clarion Hospital is seeking RNs & LPNs.

Successful individuals will assume responsibility and accountability for the application of the nursing process and the delivery of excellent patient care.

Click here to apply www.clarionhospital.org/careers/employment-opportunities/.

Certified School Psychologist

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications of candidates for a School Psychologist available at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

This position provides a full range of school psychological services to students in grades K-12+, including evaluations, screening and assessment as well as participating in instructional support team, child support team and multi-disciplinary team meetings to determine a students eligibility for special services and appropriate programming.

The candidate must have expert knowledge of the state and federal regulations governing eligibility for special education services. Applicants must possess a valid PA School Psychologist certification issued by the PA Department of Education.

Applicants who are applying for the position should send the required information to Mr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, 354 Baker Street, Suite #2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Required information: Cover Letter, Resume, PA Standard Application, copy of Certificate, Transcripts, 3 letters of recommendation, Act 34, Act 151, Act 114 and Act 168. All clearances must be within 1 year of the application date.

Applications will be reviewed starting August 7, 2020 but will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Director of Special Education Services

Union School District

Union School District is seeking a Director of Special Education starting the 2020-2021 school year.

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board.

This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, standard application, resume, copy of certification, three letters of reference, clearances, and transcripts to Union School District Superintendent, Mr. John Kimmel, 354 Baker Street, Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

The district will begin review of applications on August 7, 2020, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE

Automotive Service Technician

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Motors in Meadville is looking for an experienced service technician.

Great benefits package. Please send resume to joe@griffinmotors.com

Great benefits package. Please send resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Sales Person

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca is looking for an experienced sales person.

Great benefits package. Please send resume to amy@griffinphillisford.com

Car Detailer

Griffin Phillis Ford

Griffin Phillis Ford in Seneca is looking for an experienced car detailer for a full time position.

Must be willing to work evenings and weekends. Please stop by the dealership for an application or email your resume to jay@griffinphillisford.com

Part-Time Deli Clerk

Frills Corners Convenience

Frills Corners Convenience in Tionesta, PA is looking for a part time (24 hrs/wk) deli clerk.

Duties include preparing daily specials, using a slicer, preparing packaged items for display case. Will train the right person.

Apply in person.

Multiple Positions at Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes in Shippenville, PA has multiple job openings in both the main plant and the drywall plant.

Vacant positions in the drywall plant:

Carpet Installation

Molding

Vacant positions in the main plant:

Maintenance Technician

Electrician

Molding

Work Schedule:

5 days per week: Monday – Friday; 8 hours per day: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.; 1/2 hour unpaid lunch, (2) 10 minute breaks, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.; possible overtime as required.

Qualifications:

18+ years of age

High School Diploma/GED

Motivated worker

Previous experience/training

Some onsite training available

Ability to pass pre-employment drug screening/physical

Must complete probationary period

Applicants interested in positions at the drywall plant should contact John Renwick, applicants interested in positions at the main plant should contact Jamey Lee.

Both can be reached by calling (814) 226-9590, or by mailing resumes to John/Jamey’s attention at:

20510 Paint Blvd

Shippenville, PA 16254

Resumes can also be e-mailed to searley@colony-homes.com

Counter Sales/Delivery Driver

Knox Auto Supply, Inc

Knox Auto Supply, Inc of Knox is seeking to fill a counter person positions (full-time) and delivery driver position (part-time).

We are looking for reliable, self-motivated, detail-oriented people. Automotive background is preferred but not required.

Counter sales positions responsibilities would include, but not limited to, look up and sale of automotive, truck, farm, industrial and small engine parts; multi-tasking with counter and phone sales; checking in inventory and stocking shelves; use of fork lift; and loading and unloading trucks. Lifting required. Strong customer relations a must. Compensation based on experience.

Delivery Driver position responsibilities would include, but not limited to, stocking and pulling parts, invoicing orders, loading and delivering parts. Lifting required. Must have a clean driving record.

We offer paid vacation, paid holidays, employee health insurance, and employee discounts.

Please send resume to – Knox Auto Supply, Inc

P.O. Bow W

Knox, PA 16232

Or email to glenda_knoxauto@windstream.net

Full Time Battery Technician

Riverhill Battery Warehouse

The Riverhill Battery Warehouse is looking for a full time Battery Technician.

Training will be provided on site.

Job responsibilities include installing batteries and running cash register.

Please stop in at 11041 Rt 322, Shippenville, PA 16254 or call 814-227-2123 for more information.

Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer position in Titusville.

All 3 shifts available $10/hr with wage increases

Must pass preemployment screening

Must have steel toe boots

Must be able to lift up to 50lbs

Must be reliable

For more info, call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

Production, Maintenance, and Truck Fleet

Green Line Polymers

Green Line Polymers, as an essential business, has a variety of job openings in PRODUCTION, MAINTENANCE, and TRUCK FLEET.

Green Line Polymers is focused on sustainability, backed by a complete recycling network. Our company’s culture and core values create an environment that promotes loyalty among employees, customers, and suppliers. Green Line Polymers allows for your post-industrial and post-consumer HDPE scrap to be recycled directly into environmentally friendly products rather than a landfill. Green Line Polymers is a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems. Founded in 1966, ADS operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and over 30 distribution centers. ADS is a leading manufacturer of high performance thermoplastic corrugated pipe and ancillary products, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace.

All positions are full time positions with benefits after 60 days. We offer competitive salaries, paid holidays, and paid vacation after 30 days.

Benefits included at low-competitive cost to employees:

Medical, Dental, Vision

Company Paid Short-Term Disability

Voluntary Long-Term Disability

Employee Stock Ownership Plans

Profit Sharing Plans (401k)

Company Paid Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

For a complete listing of job openings, responsibilities & requirements, please visit our online portal to apply:

http://careers-ads-pipe.icims.com

Select Careers—Join our Team— Location: US-PA-Shippenville – Apply for Position

ALL CANDIDATES MUST APPLY ONLINE

Advanced Drainage Systems is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Several Positions at Family Psychological Associates

Family Psychological Associates

Family Psychological Associates is currently hiring for Behavioral Consultant/Mobile Therapist, Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician, and School Based Therapist for Clarion County.

Behavioral Consultant and Mobile Therapist is responsible for being lead clinician of team by developing treatment plans, programming, completing functional behavioral assessments, attend ISPT meetings, and other necessary supports in the home, community, and school setting to assist in keeping the at risk children in a least restrictive environment.

The team works together to support the child and their families. Mobile Therapists also provide intensive therapy to the child and family in the home and community settings.

This position can be a part-time position or a full-time position.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, or related field and a license is preferred.

Therapeutic Staff Support/Behavioral Health Technician is responsible to provide behavioral support to children and their families in the home, school, and community settings.

This position can be part-time or full-time.

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology, social work, sociology, education, or similar human service field.

School Based Therapist will provide outpatient services in Clarion County based schools. The outpatient therapist provides intensive therapeutic services to children in the school setting. The ideal candidate will work from a strengths-based perspective and have knowledge/experience utilizing a variety of treatment modalities and theoretical frameworks, tailored to meet the needs of the child. Services are provided primarily during school year based on school schedule. Limited summer hours may be required based on clinical need.

This position is Monday-Friday and works on school schedule.

Applicants must have a Master’s degree in social work, psychology, counseling, or related field and a license is preferred (LPC, LCSW).

Family Psychological Associates offer health, dental, and vision benefits along with vacation and paid holidays for full-time employees.

Please contact Lori Lauer at Family Psychological Associates for more information at 814-797-0291 or send resume to 334 North Main Street Knox PA 16232 or llauer@family-psych.org.

Receptionist/ Intake/ Caseworker

Clarion County Court of Common Pleas

Two full time positions available for the Domestic Relations Section of the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

One is for a Receptionist/Caseworker and the other is Intake/Caseworker.

These are skilled positions requiring a high school diploma and 2 year business or paralegal degree, or equivalent experience. Proficiency with Microsoft Office required. Legal experience helpful, but not required.

Submit cover letter and resume with no less than three references by email to AlyssaDolby@PACSES.COM or by mail to Alyssa Dolby, Clarion County Domestic Relations, 17 South 4th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214.

Attachments to the email must be in .pdf or .docx format.

Resumes accepted through July 31, 2020. For more information visit the Job Postings section at www.co.clarion.pa.us. EOE

Several Vacancies at Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is hiring for several vacancies in both its painting and millwork areas.

Part-time and full-time opportunities exist for interested individuals with starting rates based upon experience.

After a 90 day probationary period, full-time employees are eligible for all company benefits including: medical, dental, vision insurance; paid holidays, vacation, and sick time; retirement plan with a company match; and life insurance.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox.

Positions at The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille

The Allegheny Grille is now hiring hourly positions!

Great Culture! Employee Discounts!

Seeking Server and Hosts/Hostesses

Job Requirements:

Professional, friendly, and driven

Positive attitude in a fast-paced environment

Prior restaurant experience is preferred but not required

Apply in person

Licensed Practical Nurse

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Licensed Practical Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The position promotes good health, treats minor medical problems, responds to medical emergencies, provides first aid, administers medications, and ensures that the medical needs of clients are addressed. The position assists in the assessment, planning, intervention, and evaluation of nursing care under the direction of the appropriate medical staff member.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Under the supervision of and in collaboration with an appropriate medical staff member (i.e. physician or registered nurse), assists with the medical treatment of clients by ensuring the components of the nursing process are effectively applied. Designated as the Responsible Health Authority.

Designates appropriate client referrals to the contracted physician(s) and other medical agencies or practitioners.

Administers physician prescribed medications and vaccines.

Controls and maintains adequate inventory of medications and medical supplies.

Responds to all medical emergencies, provides first aid and periodically works “on-call” shifts to provide emergency assistance as needed.

Maintains all medical documentation, medical history, and file on each client and abides by HIPAA compliance rules and regulations.

Actively participates in nursing related performance improvement activities.

Participates in health training of clients to include hygiene, nutrition, and diet.

Participates in multidisciplinary treatment team meetings.

Coordinates with community service agencies, as required, to ensure routine and emergency medical care for clients and staff members.

Promotes good health habits, hygiene, and nutrition with all clients.

Evaluates continuously the quality of medical care for the clients.

Ensures medical services department complies with all licensing and regulatory statues.

Communicates all pertinent client related medical information to program/facility staff members per HIPPA related rules and regulations.

Maintains compliance with company exposure plan to include OSHA and bloodborne pathogens.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Licensed practical nurse license to practice in the appropriate State by the board in which the program/facility resides.

Trainer certification eligible or current certification in CPR/First Aid.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to Apply.

Sales Associate/Warehouse Worker

Clarion Electric Supply

Clarion Electric Supply is seeking a sales associate/warehouse worker.

This is a full time position with benefits offered after 90 days.

We are looking for a detail oriented person to add to our team. Electrical knowledge is preferred but not required.

The job responsibilities would include:

customer relations

inside sales

warehouse management

some lifting

running a forklift

We offer:

paid vacation

paid holidays

health insurance after 90 days

compensation based on experience

Please send resume to PO Box 665, Clarion Pa 16214 or stop in to fill out an application.

Service Coordinator III

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Service Coordinator III ($15.55/hr.) positions.

Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. We provide $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan.

You must successfully complete the caseworker exam and pass an interview. Automated caseworker testing is available at the Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Mon. – Fri. No appointment necessary.

Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 07/23/20. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Field Assessor

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time (40 hrs/wk.) Field Assessor to work within the Venango County Assessment Office.

Associate’s degree required.

At least one year of real estate property assessment experience preferred; or any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience.

CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to acquire a CPE within 1 year of employment.

Must maintain certification and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs.

Must possess valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us.

EOE M/F D/V

Fleet Coordinator

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company of Reno, PA, is looking to fill positions within our Operations Team.

Must have general knowledge and experience in the transportation industry. Manage and coordinate all aspects of the freight division. Service existing customers and acquire/develop new accounts. Rate quoting, tariff knowledge is required. Knowledge of over-dimensional load requirements and permitting preferred. Exceptional computer skills are a must as well as communication skills to effectively talk with customers and drivers.

Forward resume to: HR@klapectrucking.com

