Clarion University Welcomes Back Students to Classes From a Distance

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As Clarion University Professor of Philosophy Jamie Phillips welcomed his students Monday for the first day of school, something was missing.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Professor of Philosophy Jamie Phillips.)

Phillips still greeted students from his classroom from the closed Founders Hall, but none of his students were there with him. They were all were logged online for the class.

Concerns about COVID 19 prompted Clarion University to start the semester with online instruction.

Campus housing is available, as well as off-campus housing, and students can follow their classes remotely, even if they choose to remain at home.

“Our faculty and staff stand ready to ensure a positive university experience and to help students maintain their progress to graduation,” said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson.

“Academic support will be available to help students navigate through the semester. The library, Student Support Services, and computer labs will be open, adhering to health and safety protocols; some services will require appointments.

“The Rec Center, Tippin, and Gemmell will also be open on a restricted basis.”

