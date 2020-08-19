Felony Charges Filed Against Knox Man Accused of Assaulting Woman, Holding Her Against Her Will

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Police say felony assault and related charges have been filed against Knox man who allegedly assaulted a woman and held her against her will in Reynoldsville on Saturday.

Around 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, DuBois-based State Police responded to a location on Yellow Brick Road, Reynoldsville, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a domestic incident.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered that 36-year-old Michael Siple, of Knox, assaulted a known female victim and held the victim against her will.

Court documents indicate Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 2:45 p.m. on August 16, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.

