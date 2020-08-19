A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Calm wind.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

