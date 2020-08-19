Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!

 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Dip; Prices Stabilize Nationwide

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 12:08 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

UK Gas pumpCLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny cheaper this week at $2.450 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.452 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.499. The average in Jefferson County is $2.464.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.450
Average price during the week of August 10, 2020 $2.464

Average price during the week of August 19, 2019 $2.811

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.505 Altoona
$2.472 Beaver
$2.488 Bradford
$2.464 Brookville
$2.457 Butler
$2.452 Clarion
$2.397 DuBois
$2.486 Erie
$2.368 Greensburg
$2.488 Indiana
$2.429 Jeannette
$2.443 Kittanning
$2.402 Latrobe
$2.489 Meadville
$2.508 Mercer
$2.388 New Castle
$2.483 New Kensington
$2.499 Oil City
$2.443 Pittsburgh
$2.389 Sharon
$2.457 Uniontown
$2.499 Warren
$2.343 Washington

Trend Analysis:

In the last four weeks, motorists across the country have seen the national average decrease, but only by three cents. Moreover, today’s average ($2.17) is 45 cents lower than a year ago. Despite gasoline demand increasing from Mid-March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) measures it at a year-over-year decrease. Simultaneously, gasoline stocks are measuring at 247 million barrels – a 12-million-barrel surplus compared to last year.

On the week, most states saw minimal movement at the pump with either a one cent or no change in their averages, which has become common around the country. Barring any major hurricanes or other outlying events, motorists may see this stability continue for the rest of the summer.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 23 cents to settle at $42.01 per barrel. Crude prices ended the week lower after the International Energy Agency reduced its outlook for 2020 global oil demand to 91.9 million b/d from 92.1 million b/d. Reduced demand for gasoline and other transportation fuels, including jet fuel, have pushed global crude demand down.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.