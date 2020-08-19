AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Dip; Prices Stabilize Nationwide

CLARION CO., Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny cheaper this week at $2.450 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $2.452 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $2.499. The average in Jefferson County is $2.464.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $2.450

Average price during the week of August 10, 2020 $2.464



Average price during the week of August 19, 2019 $2.811

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.505 Altoona

$2.472 Beaver

$2.488 Bradford

$2.464 Brookville

$2.457 Butler

$2.452 Clarion

$2.397 DuBois

$2.486 Erie

$2.368 Greensburg

$2.488 Indiana

$2.429 Jeannette

$2.443 Kittanning

$2.402 Latrobe

$2.489 Meadville

$2.508 Mercer

$2.388 New Castle

$2.483 New Kensington

$2.499 Oil City

$2.443 Pittsburgh

$2.389 Sharon

$2.457 Uniontown

$2.499 Warren

$2.343 Washington

Trend Analysis:

In the last four weeks, motorists across the country have seen the national average decrease, but only by three cents. Moreover, today’s average ($2.17) is 45 cents lower than a year ago. Despite gasoline demand increasing from Mid-March, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) measures it at a year-over-year decrease. Simultaneously, gasoline stocks are measuring at 247 million barrels – a 12-million-barrel surplus compared to last year.

On the week, most states saw minimal movement at the pump with either a one cent or no change in their averages, which has become common around the country. Barring any major hurricanes or other outlying events, motorists may see this stability continue for the rest of the summer.

At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 23 cents to settle at $42.01 per barrel. Crude prices ended the week lower after the International Energy Agency reduced its outlook for 2020 global oil demand to 91.9 million b/d from 92.1 million b/d. Reduced demand for gasoline and other transportation fuels, including jet fuel, have pushed global crude demand down.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

