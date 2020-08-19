Clarion Borough Council Approves Quote for New Pedestrian Pushbuttons at 6th & Main

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough council approved a quote on Tuesday evening for new pedestrian pushbuttons at the intersection of 6th Avenue and Main Street.

Council approved a quote in the amount of $10,970.00 from Anderson Electric for the installation of the new pedestrian pushbuttons.

The approval is contingent upon the completion of all necessary paperwork, and the project will be paid for with liquid fuels funds.

The project itself was first approved in 2019 after an individual who is legally blind made a request for an accessible pedestrian signal at the 6th and Main intersection.

Borough secretary Linda LaVan Preston noted several issues that held up the project.

“It has just taken us this long to get the specs from PennDOT and get it out for a quote. Then COVID hit, and things started going a little slower, but we’re finally at the point where we can do this.”

CARES Act Application Approved

Clarion Borough council also passed a resolution to approve the 2020 CARES Act/CDBG Coronavirus program application.

According to Clarion Borough treasurer Todd Colosimo, this particular funding from the CARES Act is passed down through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

Clarion Borough’s funding through the program is in the amount of $64,134.00.

Colosimo reported the money will be used for protective equipment (PPE) for the borough and to set up funds to help businesses in the borough that have been affected by the pandemic.

“The money is specifically earmarked for a response to COVID and the Coronavirus, and that’s how we expect to use it.”

Clarion Borough Honors Firefighter

The council held a moment of silence in honor of Russell Bartley, a long-standing member of Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 who passed away on Monday.

“He was a great guy, and I think he’ll be very much missed,” Clarion Borough Council President Carol Lapinto said.

“Russ was definitely an upstanding member and part of our company,” Clarion Borough mayor and Clarion Fire & Hose Company member Brett Whitling said.

“It was such an inspiration to be able to work with him and just see someone as devoted to our service as he was. He served our company for over 61 years, and it really was such an honor to get to know him and learn from him.

“He was very valued and appreciated in our company, not only from the knowledge and experience that he had, but as he was our mechanic, as well. All I can say is that my prayers are with the Bartley family, and he will be missed.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.