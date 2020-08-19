Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention to Host Virtual Awareness Walk

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention will host their annual suicide awareness walk in September, but with a twist.

(Photo taken at last year’s walk in Knox)

Due to restrictions on group sizes implemented by Governor Wolf, CCCSP made the decision to host their annual walk virtually.

It is not the ideal awareness walk, but they are still eager to bring hope and awareness to those in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The walk, which was to be held in Gumtown Park in New Bethlehem, will be live streamed on exploreClarion’s Facebook and CCCSP’s Facebook. There will be opening remarks, a moment of silence, as well as a speaker.

Today is the last day to order a shirt, though people can register for the walk until the day of the event.

If you or your business are interested in a sponsorship for the walk, please visit the CCCSP website for more information!

Follow the steps below to register for the walk and order a shirt!

Step 1: Register Online!

https://www.clarionsuicideawareness.com/registration.html

(Donation optional and you can register up until the day of the walk.)

Step 2: Order your shirt!

Shirt orders are due by August 19, 2020. https://cccsp.spiritsale.com/

I am registered, now what?

Reach out to friends, family members and co-workers to take donations and raise awareness to suicide prevention. Donations are accepted year-round!

Pick up your shirt and swag bag at: 214 S. 7th Clarion, the week of September 7-9 from 8:30am-4:30pm. (If you can’t pick it up, just contact us for other arrangements)

How does a virtual walk work?

The day of the walk (September 10, 2020) at 6pm, please tune in to our Facebook Page or exploreClarion to catch our live broadcast from Gumtown Park, New Bethlehem. Host a watch party and invite all of your friends! We will thank our sponsors, talk about suicide prevention, have a guest speaker and have a moment of silence for those we have lost to suicide.

Once the ceremony is over, we ask that you, your team, your pet or whomever is walking to take a short walk around your community (usually 1-2 miles) to show your support to fight suicide and bring awareness to suicide.

In your swag bag is a poster that says “I did the Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention virtual walk.” Please hold this proudly and take a short video or photo of your walk. These photos and videos will be uploaded to our Facebook page as we receive them. Also, please use the hashtag #Togetherwecanfindhope when posting pictures to your own social media as well as ours.

Look for updates on our Facebook page of sponsors, donation updates and photos of your fellow walkers.

Thank you so much for your continued support and we look forwarding to seeing your pictures and videos on September 10, 2020!!

The connections people make at this walk last a lifetime, and the funds you raise will save lives.

