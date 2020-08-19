Hold your next event at The Haskell House - UP TO 75% OFF your first booking! Click Here for more info!
Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Autumn Tossed Salad
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 @ 12:08 AM
Fall is right around the corner! Enjoy this Autumn salad!
Ingredients
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons finely chopped onion
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup vegetable oil
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 bunch romaine, torn
1 cup shredded Swiss cheese
1 cup unsalted cashews
1 medium apple, chopped
1 medium pear, chopped
1/4 cup dried cranberries
Directions
-In a blender, combine the lemon juice, sugar, onion, mustard and salt. While processing, gradually add oil in a steady stream. Stir in poppy seeds. Transfer to a small pitcher or bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until chilled.
-In a large salad bowl, combine the romaine, cheese, cashews, apple, pear and cranberries. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.
