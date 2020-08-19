Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Autumn Tossed Salad

Fall is right around the corner! Enjoy this Autumn salad!

Ingredients

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar



2 teaspoons finely chopped onion1 teaspoon Dijon mustard1/2 teaspoon salt2/3 cup vegetable oil1 tablespoon poppy seeds1 bunch romaine, torn1 cup shredded Swiss cheese1 cup unsalted cashews1 medium apple, chopped1 medium pear, chopped1/4 cup dried cranberries

Directions

-In a blender, combine the lemon juice, sugar, onion, mustard and salt. While processing, gradually add oil in a steady stream. Stir in poppy seeds. Transfer to a small pitcher or bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until chilled.

-In a large salad bowl, combine the romaine, cheese, cashews, apple, pear and cranberries. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.

