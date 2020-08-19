Featured Local Job: Legal Secretary in Shippenville

Marshall Law Office, LLC is currently hiring a legal secretary.

Required qualifications include the following:

Effective oral and written communication skills

Working knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Sensitivity to confidential material and ability to multi-task

Prior legal secretarial experience and/or working with real estate closings preferred

Fulltime position. Salary based on experience.

Send letter of interest, resume and references via email to johnmarshall@marshalllawofficellc.com

